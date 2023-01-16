Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade

Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.

For some, the parade was a way to spend a fun day off work or school with family. For others, it was a moment of reflection on the legacy of the civil rights leader.

“We really wanted to come out and just celebrate Martin Luther King, what this day means to us. I definitely wanted to bring my son for the culture so he could have a great experience,” said Zelnita Nixon, who attended the parade Monday.

Sunday marked what would have been Dr. King’s 94th birthday. He was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, in April 1968 at just 39 years old.

This year also marks the 60-year anniversary of King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

MLK Day is especially important for many in the Cape Fear, as Dr. King was meant to be in Wilmington on the day of his assassination for a voter registration rally. He canceled the trip to stay in Memphis for a different rally.

Now, the MLK Day parade has become a tradition for many in the Wilmington-area. It includes music, dancing and appearances from many local organizations and leaders.

For those who spent the day along 3rd Street celebrating, it was an opportunity to remember a civil rights leader who helped pave the way for those who marched with him, and those who came after him.

“Just coming together as a people for the culture, everything that the ancestors did before us to make this day magical for everybody,” Nixon said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Trendell Blackshear (left) and Andrew...
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Community provides hot meals and other resources to Robert Taylor Homes residents
Community provides hot meals for residents of local senior community
NCWorks is working with Novant Health to hold two career fairs: one in Brunswick County on Jan....
NCWorks to host Novant Health career fairs in New Hanover and Brunswick counties
The parade, which is hosted by the Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Committee-SENC, will...
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the Cape Fear
NCWorks is working with Novant Health to hold two career fairs: one in Brunswick County on...
NCWorks to host Novant Health career fairs in New Hanover and Brunswick counties