Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend

SpaceX announced that its USSF-67 mission launched at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Video taken by Kelly Godfrey
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SpaceX announced that its USSF-67 mission launched at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Many viewers in southeastern N.C. were able to capture their view of the launch. Some of those submissions can be viewed below.

SpaceX announced that its USSF-67 mission launched at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Video taken by Joe Larkin
