Pender Co. board to consider changes to outdoor sheltering, tethering rules for pets

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider changes Tuesday to the county’s animal control ordinance.

The proposed changes focus on requirements for pets living outside and those that are tethered.

The changes would include the following minimum outdoor standards for pets:

When sunlight is likely to cause heat exhaustion, animals that are confined outside must be given sufficient shade from direct sunlight.

Adequate shelter for outside pets would be an enclosure with at least three sides, a floor and a roof.

“The enclosure shall be dry, ventilated and must have sufficient room for the animal(s) to move freely and to lie down comfortably,” the new ordinance reads. “These areas must be well drained and not subject to flooding or continuously wet or muddy conditions including excrement and other waste materials.”

The following would not be considered adequate shelter: housed inside vehicles, under vehicles, inside metal barrels placed in direct sunlight during the summer, inside cardboard boxes, and transport cages or airline crates.

“No animal may be confined in a building, enclosure, car, boat, vehicle, or vessel of any kind when extreme heat or extreme cold will be harmful to its health,” according to the changes.

The proposed changes also set the following rules for animal who are tethered:

Tethered animals must have continuous access to water, adequate shelter and natural or artificial shade.

The tether must swivel on both ends.

Animals under 4 months in age shall not be tethered.

Tethers shall be attached to a flat, buckle-type collar or a harness. Improper collars shall include but are not limited to a slip chain, choker chain, prong collar, martingale or any type of neck restraints that adjusts with pressure in a manner that can choke an animal.

The weight of the tether cannot exceed approximately ten percent (10%) of the dog’s body weight unless required to prevent breakage and endangerment to public safety.

The tether must be a minimum of ten (10) feet in length.

The tether must be a commercial animal tether or made of a material that will not cause injury to the animal. Uncoated cables must be inspected regularly for fraying and replaced if the cable is frayed.

The tether must allow the animal a reasonable, unobstructed range of motion so the animal is not strangled, entangled, or injured.

Pully systems, runners, running lines or trolley systems must be of reasonable length and no more than seven (7) feet above the ground.

Only one (1) animal can be attached to a single tether.

Animals shall be tethered in a manner that would bring them no closer than three (3) feet of another animal and no closer than ten (10) feet of a property line.

The changes also establish the penalties for violating the adequate shelter or tethering requirements. The pet owner would be given three days to get up to ordinance standards. If the owner doesn’t comply, they will be issued a $50 civil citation and three given additional days to comply. Continued failure to comply will lead to the impoundment of the animal(s) at the end of the sixth day. After a 72-hour hold at the shelter, the animals then would become property of Pender County.

The ordinances does note that, “if extraordinary circumstances occur, such as an animal suffering or if its life is in jeopardy, Animal Control Officers can require immediate corrective measures or impound the animal(s).”

