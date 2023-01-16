Senior Connect
Over 60,000 wet dry vacuums recalled over fire hazard

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Bissell has recalled approximately 61,000 wet dry vacuums in the U.S. due to a fire hazard.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Bissell has recalled approximately 61,000 wet dry vacuums in the U.S. due to a fire hazard.

According to the announcement, the circuit board inside the Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums’ battery pack can overheat and smoke. This recall affects the 2551, 2551W and 25519 models.

The recalled models have “BISSELL” printed on the foot of the vacuum. Additionally, the model numbers can be found in the water tank after it is removed.

Location of model number
Location of model number(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Those in possession of a recalled product should immediately stop use and contact Bissell for a free battery pack replacement. To do so, owners can take the product to a local Bissell authorized service center or schedule an in-home repair visit from an authorized Bissell service technician.

Bissell can be contacted toll-free at (855) 417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Consumers can also visit BISSELL.com/recall or BISSELL.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

As of this time, there have been 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a burning odor. Five of these reports included the battery pack catching on fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and one which resulted in injury.

The affected products were sold from January of 2019 through November of 2022 at Walmart and online at:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

