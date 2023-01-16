Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather

Egan Jeffcoat, 5, died during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.

Egan died, and his mother was taken to the hospital for injuries but has since been released.

The sheriff said the family was only a quarter of a mile away from their home.

Resident Michael Livery and his brother told WANF that they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

“I could hear the young lady screaming. So, I ran down, and unfortunately, you know, she was screaming about her baby. And it’s a terrible thing,” Livery said.

Several community members said they were heartbroken to hear about Egan’s tragic death.

“I feel very sad for that mother. I’m definitely going to pray for that family because that’s a horrible loss,” resident Brenda McLeroy said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Egan’s funeral and to help his mom buy a new car.

“His mom picked him up early from school. They were trying to get home before the storm when a tree fell directly on their car,” the GoFundMe page reads. “This has been devastating to the entire family. His mom was a single mom, and Egan was her entire world.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

Latest News

Balloons outside burned home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in NC where two young children were...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Buccaneers: Russell Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man charged with first degree murder in...
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge