North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people

OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city.

Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning.

After ropes entangled the two propellers of a tug, crew members aboard Legacy said the tug was no longer operable and were going to abandon ship.

Amid multiple Coast Guard units responding, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was called to help. The crew hoisted the seven people from the vessel.

After all seven people were in the helicopter, the aircrews took them to Ocean City Municipal Airport in Maryland with no reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.