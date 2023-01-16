Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NCWorks to host Novant Health career fairs in New Hanover and Brunswick counties

NCWorks is working with Novant Health to hold two career fairs: one in Brunswick County on Jan. 17, and another in New Hanover County on Jan. 20.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks is working with Novant Health to hold two career fairs: one in Brunswick County on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and another in New Hanover County on Friday, Jan. 20. Both events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be at the NCWorks career centers in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

Recruiters are looking for people to fill positions including:

  • Registered nurses
  • Occupational therapist
  • Certified phlebotomist
  • Certified nursing assistants
  • Guest services
  • Medical unit receptionist

You can find the full list of openings on the Novant Health website.

Anyone looking for a job who wants help with resumes, interviews and learning about career training opportunities can reach out to ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or (910) 251-5777 for Wilmington or ncworks1800@nccommerce.com or 910-754-6120 for Shallotte.

The Brunswick County NCWorks Career Center is located at 5300-7 Main St, Shallotte, NC 28470. The New Hanover County NC Works Career Center is located at 1994 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Trendell Blackshear (left) and Andrew...
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

NCWorks is working with Novant Health to hold two career fairs: one in Brunswick County on Jan....
NCWorks to host Novant Health career fairs in New Hanover and Brunswick counties
The parade, which is hosted by the Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Committee-SENC, will...
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the Cape Fear
NCWorks is working with Novant Health to hold two career fairs: one in Brunswick County on...
NCWorks to host Novant Health career fairs in New Hanover and Brunswick counties
Community provides hot meals and other resources to Robert Taylor Homes residents
Community provides hot meals for residents of local senior community
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared details concerning a medication disposal event...
Medication disposal event to take place in Calabash