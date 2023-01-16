NCWorks to host Novant Health career fairs in New Hanover and Brunswick counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks is working with Novant Health to hold two career fairs: one in Brunswick County on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and another in New Hanover County on Friday, Jan. 20. Both events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be at the NCWorks career centers in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

Recruiters are looking for people to fill positions including:

Registered nurses

Occupational therapist

Certified phlebotomist

Certified nursing assistants

Guest services

Medical unit receptionist

You can find the full list of openings on the Novant Health website.

Anyone looking for a job who wants help with resumes, interviews and learning about career training opportunities can reach out to ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or (910) 251-5777 for Wilmington or ncworks1800@nccommerce.com or 910-754-6120 for Shallotte.

The Brunswick County NCWorks Career Center is located at 5300-7 Main St, Shallotte, NC 28470. The New Hanover County NC Works Career Center is located at 1994 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401.

