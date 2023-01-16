Medication disposal event to take place in Calabash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared details concerning a medication disposal event that is scheduled to take place Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the announcement, the event will be held at American Legion Post 503 at 10277 Beach Drive in Calabash.

“An event to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible location for disposing of unused or expired medication,” stated the image shared by the sheriff’s office.

