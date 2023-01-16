“I have no words,” community leader addresses racist graffiti

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day millions of Americans celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader who fought to put a stop to racism and bring the country together. That was more than 60 years ago, but graffiti along sound barrier walls at the Military Cutoff Road Extension project in Ogden is evidence that there’s still work to do to put an end to hate.

Racist slurs are spray painted in letters several feet high on the walls in the Lendire Road area, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a report for vandalism was filed two weeks ago, but it’s up to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to decide what’s next.

Sonya Patrick, director for the Southeast Region of the National Black Leadership Caucus, says seeing this sort of hate so boldly painted in a place where hundreds of families call home is appalling.

“Now we know why Dr. King called it a dream, because it’s far from reality. I’m really appalled that in a neighborhood like Ogden, this would take place, and I hope those that imposes rhetoric will be held accountable,” she said. “Dr. King was a man of love and unity, and 60 years later it doesn’t seem like much change, same dance, different. Different song.”

With the progress that has been made for racial equality in the country, Patrick said seeing these words written so boldly in 2023 is shocking.

“It’s almost like the people from that era, 60 years ago have been reincarnated into a different generation. I mean, it’s just --- I just have no words,” she said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation was not available on Monday due to the holiday, but NHCSO spokesman Jerry Brewer confirmed they are decided how to move forward.

“If had one word to describe what it’s like to live in an institutionalized racist system against one word, and that will be Hell. For someone to go through that, to take that much effort to put racial rhetoric up of that nature is just --- hard to believe,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.