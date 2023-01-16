Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

GRAPHIC: Sperm whale carcass washes ashore in Oregon

By Soyoung Kim and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video associated with this story includes images that some may find disturbing.

OREGON (KPTV/Gray News) - A sperm whale that washed up dead on an Oregon beach was killed by a ship, according to the results of an official necropsy released Monday afternoon.

“The whale was an adult male, about 20 years old,” said a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. “The cause of death was a ship strike, based on internal bleeding around the wound. The whale was otherwise in good condition.”

The Coast Guard said crews received reports of a beached whale at Fort Stevens State Park just around noon on Saturday. The whale washed ashore just south of the Wreck of the Peter Iredale.

NOAA did a preliminary exam Sunday and removed the whale’s jaw for safekeeping because sperm whale jaws and teeth are prized on the black market and could otherwise be stolen.

It is unusual for a sperm whale to be in the area during this time of year, according to NOAA.

Many people visited the Oregon coast for a rare sight they said they didn’t want to miss.

“This is one of my most exciting days. I’ve dreamed about seeing a whale washed up since childhood,” said Amber Limb, a visitor. “I had to take a pause and take it all in before I started taking as many pictures as I could.”

“It’s a little alarming, but it’s nature, so it’s interesting,” said Kay Schilliam, another visitor.

“I thought about the line from Moby Dick. Captain Ahab says a dead whale or a stowed boat, well you have both right here,” Dan Limb, a visitor said.

NOAA officials said it was a full-grown sperm whale.

“Forty to 50 feet long,” said Michael Milstein, spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries. “They are endangered, so they are protected.”

Officials are asking people to not get too close to the whale. They said it’s for the safety of the whale and evidence as well as for the public and pets because marine mammal carcasses could potentially carry diseases.

The disposal of the whale’s carcass has not been decided yet. It’s up to the landowner, which is Oregon State Parks. But burial is not out of the question.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
“I have no words,” community leader addresses racist graffiti
SpaceX USSF-67 launch
Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

Latest News

Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
The wife fears for her life after she says her estranged husband repeatedly slammed a dump...
WATCH: Estranged husband destroys home with dump truck, wife says
The couple who had been caring for the 4-year-old girl and her sister have both been arrested...
Vigil held for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl
Authorities say the mom “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on...
Mom, 2 young sons found frozen in field after 'mental health crisis'
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes