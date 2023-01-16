GOLDSBORO POLICE: Child expected to recover after being shot by another child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A child is expected to recover after an accidental shooting involving another child.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.

WITN is told that an 8-year-old relative accidentally shot the 7-year-old.

The 7-year-old child is at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville after being airlifted from UNC Health Wayne.

As of Monday morning, Goldsboro Police say the 7-year-old is in fair condition.

Investigators and crime scene specialists from Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau are actively working on gathering information in reference to the shooting.

