First Alert Forecast: trending warmer & unsettled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a not-as-crisp start to your Tuesday morning in the lower and middle 40s as clouds become widespread overnight. Isolated fog could make an appearance in your work or school commute; remember: low beams are the way to go!

With average daily highs of 57 and nightly lows of 36, January’s third week is, statistically, Wilmington’s coldest week of the year. That said, expect a warmup to the 60s and 70s in the days ahead... and moisture will come, too, for some modest rain chances of 30% for Tuesday, 10% for Wednesday, and 20% for Thursday.

Set your sights on next weekend with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

