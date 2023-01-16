First Alert Forecast: nice MLK Day ahead of warm, unsettled changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and dry MLK Day across the Cape Fear Region. After a freezing start, temperatures are likely to crest in the 50s to around 60 in the afternoon. Holiday events should also benefit from light and crisp breezes - mainly 10 mph or less - through the day.

With average daily highs of 57 and nightly lows of 36, January’s third week is, statistically, Wilmington’s coldest week of the year. That said, expect a warmup to the 60s and 70s in the days ahead... and moisture will come, too, for some modest rain chances of 30% for Tuesday, 10% for Wednesday, and 20% for Thursday.

Set your sights on next weekend with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

