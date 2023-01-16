Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: nice MLK Day ahead of warm, unsettled changes

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Jan. 16, 2023...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and dry MLK Day across the Cape Fear Region. After a freezing start, temperatures are likely to crest in the 50s to around 60 in the afternoon. Holiday events should also benefit from light and crisp breezes - mainly 10 mph or less - through the day.

With average daily highs of 57 and nightly lows of 36, January’s third week is, statistically, Wilmington’s coldest week of the year. That said, expect a warmup to the 60s and 70s in the days ahead... and moisture will come, too, for some modest rain chances of 30% for Tuesday, 10% for Wednesday, and 20% for Thursday.

Set your sights on next weekend with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Trendell Blackshear (left) and Andrew...
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Jan. 16, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Jan. 16, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 15, 2023
First Alert Forecast: chilly through MLK Day, warmup in sight
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Jan. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Jan. 15, 2023