Community provides hot meals for residents of local senior community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County staff and community partners helped provide 540 hot meals and non-perishable items, hand sanitizer and other resources to residents of Robert R. Taylor Senior Homes.

“We’re grateful for their commitment to keeping our community #SafeHealthySecure,” said New Hanover County in a Facebook post.

Involved groups include the NHC Emergency Management and Health and Human Services departments, the NHC Office of Diversity and Equity, Port City United and the NHC Senior Resource Center.

Robert R. Taylor Senior Homes is a Wilmington Housing Authority apartment building for residents aged 55 and older.

