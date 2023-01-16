Chair of Brunswick County Democratic Party seeking state party seat

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Eric Terashima, the current chairman of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says he plans to run for the same position with the state democratic party when members gather virtually for the 2023 Winter State Executive Committee Meeting on February 11.

Terashima, who has held the county chair position since 2021, was the party’s nominee in the 2022 election for the District 17 seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives representing part of Brunswick County in the general assembly. Terashima lost to incumbent Rep. Frank Iler by a 62-38 percent margin in the general election.

Terashima is one of three candidates who have announced intentions to run to be chair of the state party. Current Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson is running for reelection, and Anderson Clayton, the current chair of the Person County Democratic Party and President of the Association of County Chairs, is also a candidate for the position. Click here to learn more about the candidates.

In announcing his candidacy, Terashima released this statement: Terashima Announces Run For Democratic Party State Chair

“North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about the midterms, but suffered disappointing results. After reviewing the results, many of us have concluded the state Democratic Party leadership must organize more quickly, leave no legislative races uncontested, and turn out our base more effectively.

During my 30-year U.S. Marine Corps career, I developed a unique skill set — refining bureaucracies to make organizations efficient and effective. As a Colonel, I provided leadership during eight combat tours, working with folks from around the world to problem solve while dealing with inherent cultural barriers. I led with honor, courage, and commitment to those under my command.

I have served two years as Brunswick County Democratic Party Chair and was a candidate for the NC House. My county and campaign outperformed statewide trends.

I have the experience to strengthen our organization in North Carolina’s 100 counties. With the support of a majority of members of the State Executive Committee, we can make a top-down, inefficient state party into a winner, guided by the principles and convictions of Democrats statewide.”

