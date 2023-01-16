Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Ashes of woman who died in 2021 found in U-Haul truck, sister says

A Chicago woman said she retrieved her sister's ashes after staff found in them in a U-Haul truck.
By Sara Machi
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) – A Chicago woman was surprised to learn the ashes of her late sister somehow ended up in the back of a U-Haul truck.

Laura Rodriguez, the youngest of a family with 11 siblings, died in December 2021.

The family gave her ashes to the boyfriend who had taken care of her while she battled cancer.

However, Rodriguez’s family members had no idea her ashes had gone missing.

Maria Gaude, Rodriguez’s sister, said the ashes somehow ended up in the back of a U-Haul.

Upon discovering the ashes, U-Haul staff set out to find the family.

“They asked me first if I was a relative of Laura’s, and I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ And then they just told me the strangest thing that don’t make no sense,” Gaude said. “That my sister’s ashes were on some U-Haul truck. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’”

A U-Haul employee said Rodriguez’s boyfriend was there early on Friday to claim the ashes. However, he was in so much distress, he reportedly suffered a cardiac episode and was taken to the hospital by first responders.

Gaude said she hopes the man she trusted with her sister’s ashes is OK and will reach out to her.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Trendell Blackshear (left) and Andrew...
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

Latest News

SpaceX announced that its USSF-67 mission launched at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 from...
Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend
Another library in the Denver metro area is forced to close because of meth contamination.
2nd Colorado library closes due to meth contamination
SpaceX announced that its USSF-67 mission launched at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 from...
Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend
Another library in the Denver metro area is forced to close because of meth contamination.
Colorado library contaminated with meth
SpaceX USSF-67 launch
SpaceX USSF-67 launch