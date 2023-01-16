Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

American detained in Iran goes on hunger strike

Frustrated by years spent in an Iranian prison, Siamak Namazi said he's going on a weeklong...
Frustrated by years spent in an Iranian prison, Siamak Namazi said he's going on a weeklong hunger strike.(Source: Namazi Family/IRIB (Iranian state media)/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American wrongfully imprisoned in Iran is appealing to President Joe Biden to bring him and other detained U.S. citizens home.

In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi says he’s going on a seven-day hunger strike - one day for each year he was left out of a 2016 prisoner swap between the U.S. and Iran.

Namazi is one of three Americans who remained detained in the country. In the letter, he criticized Biden for not meeting with their families.

Namazi was arrested in 2015 on espionage-related charges while visiting Iran and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He has denied the claims.

The following year, his father was detained as he flew there to try and secure his release.

The father was freed last year, after more than six years, due to failing health.

The White House has not publicly commented on the letter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
Racist graffiti (blurred) was painted on a wall in Ogden
‘I have no words:’ Community leader addresses racist graffiti
22-year-old Joshua Caleb Hunt
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
Three displaced from Wilmington house fire
Fire forces Wilmington family from their home
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

Latest News

Balloons outside burned home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in NC where two young children were...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Buccaneers: Russell Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man charged with first degree murder in...
Police release name of man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting last year
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge