Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since Friday

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.

If you see her, you should call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

