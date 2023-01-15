Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: chilly through MLK Day, warmup in sight

By Claire Fry
Updated: 7 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Highs were seasonably cold yesterday in the 40s. Despite plenty of sunshine, expect temperatures only to manage a few more degrees Sunday and look for some deep 50s for MLK Day itself. Nightly lows will mainly be in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s through the period. Here’s your reminder to prioritize the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Feels like temperatures could dip into the frigid lower 20s Sunday morning, so bundle up if you are headed to an early church service!

A warming trend commences for the rest of the week as highs return to the 60s with 70s possible by midweek. There will be a few shower chances next week. Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

