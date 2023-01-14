Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Trendell Blackshear (left) and Andrew...
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Trendell Blackshear (left) and Andrew Smith (right) after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel.

On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.

Blackshear and Smith are charged with two counts each of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each of forgery of an instrument. Smith was also served with outstanding warrants from Cumberland County on charges of embezzlement and failure to return rental property.

Both were held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Blackshear was under a $5,000 bond and Smith was under a $15,000 bond.

Blackshear was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000.00 bond.

Smith was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under at $15,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Scot Bennett
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday...
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
Brice Pridgen
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
A North Atlantic right whale was spotted entangled off of the coast of Rodanthe
Right whale suffering ‘serious injury’ spotted off N.C. coast, dead calf found day before
Film camera
Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina

Latest News

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that...
Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County
A tip to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office led authorities to arrest a man who was allegedly...
Tip leads Bladen County Sheriff’s Office to make narcotics arrest
Jamy Guifurta, head baker, at Apple Annie's Bake Shop in Wilmington.
‘It’s two to three times the price of a year ago’: Baker talks about egg price increase impacts on bakery
10th annual Guns N' Hoses
10th annual Guns N’ Hoses police vs. fire department hockey game to benefit local charity