Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel.

On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.

Blackshear and Smith are charged with two counts each of obtaining property by false pretense and one count each of forgery of an instrument. Smith was also served with outstanding warrants from Cumberland County on charges of embezzlement and failure to return rental property.

Both were held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Blackshear was under a $5,000 bond and Smith was under a $15,000 bond.

Blackshear was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000.00 bond.

Smith was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under at $15,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.