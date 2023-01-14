Senior Connect
Tip leads Bladen County Sheriff’s Office to make narcotics arrest

A tip to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office led authorities to arrest a man who was allegedly...
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A tip to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office led authorities to arrest a man who was allegedly in violation of his parole and possessed methamphetamine.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity on NC 242 near Bladenboro. Vice/Narcotics units responded to the call and found Chris Clyde Russ, 32, in the vehicle.

Authorities say Russ had methamphetamine in his possession and was wanted by North Carolina Probation and Parole. He’s now facing charges of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

Russ was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

