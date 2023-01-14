Senior Connect
Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022.

On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

It’s unclear what incident led to these charges.

Long was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with WECT on air and online for future updates.

