Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022.

On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

It’s unclear what incident led to these charges.

Long was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with WECT on air and online for future updates.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.