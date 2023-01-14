Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cold & dry for MLK weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Jan. 13, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast features a cold start to the day middle and lower 30s with.Shower chances will sink to near zero for MLK weekend. And under the dry and friendly skies, temperatures are likely to sink even farther as well. Expect highs mainly in struggle to hit 50 Saturday, only manage a few more degrees Sunday, and some deep 50s and lower 60s by MLK Day itself. Nightly lows mainly in the frosty upper 20s and 30s through the period.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

