First Alert Forecast: cold & dry for MLK weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast features a cold start to the day middle and lower 30s with.Shower chances will sink to near zero for MLK weekend. And under the dry and friendly skies, temperatures are likely to sink even farther as well. Expect highs mainly in struggle to hit 50 Saturday, only manage a few more degrees Sunday, and some deep 50s and lower 60s by MLK Day itself. Nightly lows mainly in the frosty upper 20s and 30s through the period.

Making weekend plans? Check this out. pic.twitter.com/NIiB6P3x3g — Claire Fry (@clairefrywx) January 13, 2023

