Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City.

According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores. Agents found that the levels of THC in some of the products at the two locations had a concentration of 1.6 percent; the legal limit is under 0.3 percent.

Searches were conducted at the two stores: Tobacco and Vape Outlet at 102 Tabor Crossing and EZ Tobacco and Vape Outlet at 101 U.S. 701. The DPS says the agents seized a “large amount of illegal THC products and cash.”

Three were arrested and charged in connection to the investigation:

Abdulfatah Moha Mozib, 25, of Whiteville, manager at Tobacco and Vape Outlet - possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Ryan Paul Taylor, 27, of Tabor City, an employee at Tobacco and Vape Outlet - possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Dennis Leroy Pogue, 61, of Tabor City, an employee at EZ Tobacco and Vape - possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance

DPS says additional charges are expected, and the investigation is ongoing. The case was investigated by ALE agents.

