‘This is by far, the most important work I’ve done:’ Black Lives Do Matter art installation moves to CAM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation was born out of protests around the country. Back in the summer of 2020, those protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer.

People in Wilmington took to the streets for more than a week during that time, calling attention to civil unrest and racial injustice.

The art installation includes 18 color letters, is 8 feet tall and serves as a reminder of that message, long after the protesters went home. Its message is now open to a new audience at the Cameron Art Museum through May 28th of this year.

“This is by far, the most important work I’ve done,” said Artist Greyson Davis. “We’re going to get an audience that may not be aware of what we’re trying to say with this kind of ART, or to those who turned a blind eye to it because they didn’t think it mattered to them.”

It will open on Saturday at 10 a.m., and admission will be free to all exhibits at the museum for that day. Peace flags will be made at the Pancoe Art Education Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., per the CAM website.

At 11 a.m., remarks will be given by CAM Board of Trustees member Greg Miler, Mayor Bill Saffo, Councilman Kevin Spears, Eighteen Forward Art Director Greyson Davis and Rev. Barnett from Warner Temple AME Zion Church. Davis and participating artists on the mural will take part in a tour and discussion at 11:30 a.m.

