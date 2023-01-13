Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.

A 10-year-old girl was inside the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.