Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.

A 10-year-old girl was inside the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
David Allen Ward
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
Brandon Scot Bennett
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

10th annual Guns N' Hoses
10th annual Guns N’ Hoses police vs. fire department hockey game to benefit local charity
According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape...
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday...
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday...
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing