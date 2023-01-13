Pet of the Week: ‘Cash’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cash, an approximately 1- to 2-year old bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Per his handlers, he is a sweet dog who loves to play, go on walks and ride in the car. Cash would do best in a home with a fenced yard that allows him to run around.

He is up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Additionally, Cash is heartworm negative and is successfully gaining weight after being rescued.

Cash knows a few commands, such as sit, lay down, stay and shake.

According to his handlers, Cash would do best in a home that did not have any small children or cats. Additionally, he would get along best with a sister dog who is at least his size.

Those interested in adopting Cash can inquire about him by sending an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

