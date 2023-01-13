Senior Connect
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

By Mara McJilton and WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St.

Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly Weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending. Pridgen is being held under a $25,000 secure bond at the Columbus County Detention Center.

“The subject who suffered injury was treated and released on scene,” a press release from WPD said. “During the investigation 2 - 9mm pistols, 1- 7.62 Riley Defense long gun, and 1- 5.56 Delton long gun was recovered. The 7.62 Riley Defense long gun was stolen.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Ward at 910-642-5111. The caller can remain anonymous.

