NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties.

According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.

Work may begin as early as spring of 2023 and is expected to be completed by the following spring. While crews work to replace the bridge, traffic will be detoured along Garden, Pelham and Crooked Run roads.

Additionally, S.T. Wooten Corporation received a $3.4 million contract to replace the bridge over Wolf Swamp along U.S. 17 in Onslow County. Work on this bridge can begin in winter of 2023 and is expected to be completed by spring of 2024.

While crews work to replace this bridge, an on-site, temporary bridge will be used to route traffic.

