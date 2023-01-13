Senior Connect
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to close Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 for projects, cleaning

A shark at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher
A shark at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will close from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 so staff can complete work to keep the aquarium working in good shape.

Per the aquarium, they will be tackling projects, enhancing animal care and ensuring the place “sparkles and shines.”

“The compassion and unwavering commitment of the Fort Fisher team to the animals and the community is unmatched. It’s important for us to take this time to begin 2023 with momentum and renewed focus on animal welfare and our conservation mission,” said Hap Fatzinger, director at the aquarium.

You can buy advance tickets for the aquarium on the aquarium website.

