N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher assists other aquariums in saving cold-stunned sea turtles

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, along with the aquariums at Pine Knoll Shores and on Roanoke Island, received approximately 250 cold-stunned sea turtles over the holidays.

Akin to hypothermia in humans, a sudden drop in temperature can cause cold-stunning in cold-blooded creatures, like sea turtles. This cold-stunning event included loggerhead, green, and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

“They become lethargic, unable to swim, and can be pushed onto the shore by the tides and wind. If they can be rescued before they succumb to the cold, they have a chance to be rehabilitated,” said Emily Christiansen, chief veterinarian with North Carolina Aquariums.

Joining together with the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (KBSTRRC) in Surf City, the turtles were brought from the Cape Lookout National Seashore, Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Core Sound beaches. The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher received five Kemp’s ridley turtles as well as a green sea turtle.

“Turtles came in steadily. A special thanks to the teams at the Aquariums and the other turtle heroes this season—the area National Parks staff and N.E.S.T. volunteers who spent their holiday patrolling the beaches in miserably cold temperatures for days on end to locate and rescue as many as possible,” Christiansen added.

The Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.) is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that focuses on the conservation and protection of sea turtles and other protected marine wildlife on the N.C. Outer Banks from Virginia to Nags Head. The N.C. Aquariums also care for cold-stunned turtles found outside of state lines.

Cold-stunned sea turtles are initially taken to the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island or the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City. Following initial assessments and treatments, the turtles are then distributed to rehabilitation facilities, including the N.C. Aquariums and the KBSTRRC.

During rehabilitation, the turtles are warmed to their optimal body temperatures, given medication as needed and treated for any injuries. Additionally, staff ensure that the turtles are able to resume their normal lives and that they are healthy enough to survive in the wild. Once healthy, the turtles are microchipped and released.

“Together, our North Carolina Aquarium teams have been responding quickly and compassionately to support the rehabilitation of this large number of cold-stunned sea turtles. It is an honor to work with so many partners and volunteer organizations to rehabilitate these turtles and get them back to warmer waters in the ocean,” said Hap Fatzinger, director of the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.