Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty

The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process.(WECT)
By Kayla Morton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized.

The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations in September 2022, but official announcement came Jan. 5 to “begin full implementation of the Commission on the Naming of Items of the Department of Defense recommendations.”

The services and DOD agencies are said to have until the end of the year to complete all processes.

In May, the naming commission suggested the post be changed to Fort Liberty, marking the only post of 10 that needed new names to not be after a person.

It was decided Fort Bragg would receive a new name after U.S. Congress passed the national defense authorization act. It required the renaming of all 10 U.S. Military installations named after confederate soldiers.

“We have to maintain our infrastructure and we plan for that, and we budget for that. But we have not budgeted something to replace dozens and dozens and dozens of signs,” Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, previously told CBS 17′s Justin Moore.

Barksdale previously said those signs could cost $2 million to replace.

