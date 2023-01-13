First Alert Forecast: crisp & wintry MLK weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features plummeting temperatures owing to the exit of a cold front: temps will crash to the middle and lower 30s Friday night. That said, should any leftover moisture linger, a few novelty snow flurries may be possible, however accumulations are not probable and will be of no consequence.

Shower chances will sink to near zero for MLK weekend. And under the dry and friendly skies, temperatures are likely to sink even farther as well. Expect highs mainly in struggle to hit 50 Saturday, only manage a few more degrees Sunday, and some deep 50s and lower 60s by MLK Day itself. Nightly lows mainly in the frosty upper 20s and 30s through the period.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.