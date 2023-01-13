Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: a chilly MLK weekend in store

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(wect news)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Friday features variable temperatures and shower chances owing to the approach and passage of a cold front. Rain chances will be winding down throughout the morning with variable or mostly cloudy skies left by the Afternoon. Temperature growth will be limited from the morning 50s to afternoon lower 60s, but will crash to the middle and lower 30s Friday night. That said, should any leftover moisture linger, a few novelty snow flurries may be possible, however accumulations are not probable and will be of no consequence.

Shower chances will sink to near zero for MLK weekend. And under the dry and friendly skies, temperatures are likely to sink even farther as well. Expect highs mainly in struggle to hit 50 Saturday, only manage a few more degrees Sunday, and some deep 50s and lower 60s by MLK Day itself. Nightly lows mainly in the frosty upper 20s and 30s through the period.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
David Allen Ward
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Brandon Scot Bennett
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle

Latest News

Some much needed rain in southeast NC overnight
First Alert Forecast: cold front to approach, pass, and bring chilly MLK weekend
Some much needed rain in southeast NC overnight
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jan. 12, 2023
Crane lifts dome off National Weather Service doppler radar in Shallotte
Shallotte doppler radar back in service after refit
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 12, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Jan. 12, 2023