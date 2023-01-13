First Alert Forecast: a chilly MLK weekend in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Friday features variable temperatures and shower chances owing to the approach and passage of a cold front. Rain chances will be winding down throughout the morning with variable or mostly cloudy skies left by the Afternoon. Temperature growth will be limited from the morning 50s to afternoon lower 60s, but will crash to the middle and lower 30s Friday night. That said, should any leftover moisture linger, a few novelty snow flurries may be possible, however accumulations are not probable and will be of no consequence.

Shower chances will sink to near zero for MLK weekend. And under the dry and friendly skies, temperatures are likely to sink even farther as well. Expect highs mainly in struggle to hit 50 Saturday, only manage a few more degrees Sunday, and some deep 50s and lower 60s by MLK Day itself. Nightly lows mainly in the frosty upper 20s and 30s through the period.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

