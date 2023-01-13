Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a 2011 Chevrolet white pickup truck and traveling northbound on N Kerr Avenue and Morris Road at 2:24 p.m.Thursday while the driver on the motorcycle was traveling southbound. They collided head-on and the motorcycle driver was ejected and seriously injured.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle is currently in critical condition. Their identity has not been disclosed.

Bennet was charged with driving while impaired, felony serious injury, driving left of center, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

