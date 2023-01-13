Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a 2011 Chevrolet white pickup truck and traveling northbound on N Kerr Avenue and Morris Road at 2:24 p.m.Thursday while the driver on the motorcycle was traveling southbound. They collided head-on and the motorcycle driver was ejected and seriously injured.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle is currently in critical condition. Their identity has not been disclosed.

Bennet was charged with driving while impaired, felony serious injury, driving left of center, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
David Allen Ward
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Boulevard
Lane closed during evening commute following two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd.
The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking to get...
Columbus County GOP Chairman says party is looking to remove District Attorney
Anthony John Balkus IV
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Latest News

Chad Everette Sholar
UPDATE: Pender Co. man charged with forty additional counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor
“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is a nonprofit organization in New Hanover County that...
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Nonprofit works to set struggling families on path to success
Shallotte doppler radar back in service after refit
Shallotte doppler radar back in service after refit