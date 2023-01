WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 10th annual Guns N’ Hoses Wilmington Police Department vs. Fire Department match will be held at Polar Ice Wilmington on March 25 at 4:30 p.m.

This charity hockey game will benefit paws4people.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under.

