Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy...
Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out.

The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover County, qualified households must:

  • “Have a least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
  • Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit
  • Have resources, such as saving/checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250
  • Be responsible for their heating costs.”

Applicants must also provide the following info for each member of the household, per Brunswick County:

  • Name, date of birth, and social security number
  • Proof of income
  • Copy of the current heating source bill, with the applicant’s name, address, and account number.

Regardless of what county you live in, you can apply online via the state ePass website. The application is the same regardless of your county of residence (English and Spanish).

New Hanover County residents can also apply by calling 910-798-3500, printing and mailing the application to 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington, faxing that application to 910-798-7824, applying in person at the HHS building on 1650 Greenfield Street, or requesting for an application to be mailed.

Brunswick County residents can take advantage of paper applications and a drop box available at Brunswick County Social Services Building B, 60 Government Center Drive in Bolivia. You can learn more by calling 910-253-2422.

Pender County residents can drop off or send applications to the county department of social services at 810 S. Walker St. Burgaw, NC 28425. You can contact the Pender County DSS at 910-259-1240.

Columbus County residents can drop off or send applications to the county DSS at 40 Government Complex Road, PO Box 397, Whiteville, NC 28472. You can contact DSS at 910-642-2800.

Bladen County residents can drop off or send applications to the county DSS at 208 E McKay St in Elizabethtown. You can call DSS at 910-862-6800.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
David Allen Ward
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Boulevard
Lane closed during evening commute following two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd.
Anthony John Balkus IV
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking to get...
Columbus County GOP Chairman says party is looking to remove District Attorney

Latest News

A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
Wilmington International Airport
NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact
A request for a rezoning at 6634 Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County, marked up by county...
Developer to pull rezoning request for proposed 78-unit apartment building in New Hanover County
The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution to spend $4,814,500 for the 1.88-acre...
City council to consider buying Salvation Army property in downtown Wilmington for $4.8 million