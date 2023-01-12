You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out.

The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover County, qualified households must:

“Have a least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving/checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating costs.”

Applicants must also provide the following info for each member of the household, per Brunswick County:

Name, date of birth, and social security number

Proof of income

Copy of the current heating source bill, with the applicant’s name, address, and account number.

Regardless of what county you live in, you can apply online via the state ePass website. The application is the same regardless of your county of residence (English and Spanish).

New Hanover County residents can also apply by calling 910-798-3500, printing and mailing the application to 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington, faxing that application to 910-798-7824, applying in person at the HHS building on 1650 Greenfield Street, or requesting for an application to be mailed.

Brunswick County residents can take advantage of paper applications and a drop box available at Brunswick County Social Services Building B, 60 Government Center Drive in Bolivia. You can learn more by calling 910-253-2422.

Pender County residents can drop off or send applications to the county department of social services at 810 S. Walker St. Burgaw, NC 28425. You can contact the Pender County DSS at 910-259-1240.

Columbus County residents can drop off or send applications to the county DSS at 40 Government Complex Road, PO Box 397, Whiteville, NC 28472. You can contact DSS at 910-642-2800.

Bladen County residents can drop off or send applications to the county DSS at 208 E McKay St in Elizabethtown. You can call DSS at 910-862-6800.

