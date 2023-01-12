Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington man charged with possession with intent to sell crack cocaine after traffic stop

Jarvis Johnson
Jarvis Johnson(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police arrested 41-year-old Jarvis Johnson on drug charges after a traffic stop at the 700 block of South 16th Street. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Officers allegedly found 26 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of ecstasy, marijuana, and cash on his person. He also had an active warrant for a probation violation.

Johnson has been charged with resist/delay/obstruct, possession with intent to sell & deliver crack cocaine, felony possession of crack cocaine, felony possession of ecstasy, and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond for the drug charges and no bond for the parole violation.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
David Allen Ward
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Boulevard
Lane closed during evening commute following two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd.
The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking to get...
Columbus County GOP Chairman says party is looking to remove District Attorney
Anthony John Balkus IV
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Latest News

Chad Everette Sholar
UPDATE: Pender Co. man charged with forty additional counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor
“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
Shallotte doppler radar back in service after refit
Shallotte doppler radar back in service after refit
CFCC to host suicide prevention workshop