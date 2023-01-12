Wilmington man charged with possession with intent to sell crack cocaine after traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police arrested 41-year-old Jarvis Johnson on drug charges after a traffic stop at the 700 block of South 16th Street. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Officers allegedly found 26 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of ecstasy, marijuana, and cash on his person. He also had an active warrant for a probation violation.

Johnson has been charged with resist/delay/obstruct, possession with intent to sell & deliver crack cocaine, felony possession of crack cocaine, felony possession of ecstasy, and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond for the drug charges and no bond for the parole violation.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.