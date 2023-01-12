Town of Surf City announces new town council appointment

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that the town council has appointed Hugh Cannady as their newest member.

According to the announcement, Cannady was appointed following a vote by the town council at their Jan. 10 meeting. He will be sworn in and take his seat at the next scheduled regular meeting.

“With 13 applications for council appointment, it’s a tremendous testament to our community who is engaged and wanted to give back. I want to thank all the applicants to have expressed interest in this position and urge them to continue to be involved in the future of Surf City. I feel confident that Hugh will serve this community with great pride and will be an asset to the Team. We’re looking forward to continuing the work of the residents of the Town of Surf City,” said Mayor Teresa Batts.

Cannady is a retired North Carolina State Trooper, serving for 27 years and retiring as a first sergeant. During his time with the NCSHP, he worked closely with the Surf City Police Department and was the representative during hurricanes Bonnie, Bertha, Fran, Floyd, Matthew and Florence. Additionally, he has enjoyed coaching youth sports in the Surf City community and participating in street and beach sweeps.

“As a resident of Surf City for more than 27 years, I have experienced the changes and challenges our community is faced with. I am excited to serve in this new capacity and am eager to lend my background and knowledge to help further the goals of the Town,” Cannady said.

