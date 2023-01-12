Senior Connect
Three car crash closes three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave.

A car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy near Wilmington on Jan. 12, 2023
A car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy near Wilmington on Jan. 12, 2023(City of Wilmington, WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. were closed after a crash near the intersection with Kerr Ave. early in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12.

A Wilmington Police Department representative confirmed that three cars were involved in the crash.

We have not received word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

This story is developing; WECT has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

