Three car crash closes three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. were closed after a crash near the intersection with Kerr Ave. early in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12.
A Wilmington Police Department representative confirmed that three cars were involved in the crash.
We have not received word on injuries or the cause of the crash.
This story is developing; WECT has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
