Southport to consider raising food and beverage sales tax

City of Southport
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport residents could soon see a hike in taxes on food and beverage sales.

The town’s Board of Alderman will discuss increasing food and beverage taxes by as much as 1% at their meeting tonight. Currently, taxes are 6.75%, the same as most of the state.

According to the meeting agenda, the additional revenue from the tax increase would go toward infrastructure improvements that have been in the works in Southport for years.

If passed tonight, the tax increase would not immediately go into effect. The town has to get approval from the state to add the additional tax. It would need support from its legislators, who would present it to the General Assembly for approval.

State statute requires revenue from the added tax to be used for tourism or cultural events, and according to an attachment to the meeting agenda, localities that have been approved in the past typically have high rates of tourism.

Southport requested a 1% increase in food and beverage tax previously in 2017. A consensus in the General Assembly was never reached, so it was denied.

Currently, only 14 local jurisdictions across the state are permitted to charge the additional 1% in taxes.

