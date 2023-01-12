Senior Connect
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break

Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School...
Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m.

“Our main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all students until they are safely at home,” stated the release from Pender County Schools. “More information will be forthcoming as we learn more about the break and if it will impact our schools in the coming days. If you have any questions, please reach out to the individual schools concerning dismissal.”

The affected schools will notify all families on the next steps concerning the early-dismissal of students. The elementary and middle schools will release their students first, followed by the high school shortly after. Per the announcement, car riders can be picked up at any time.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

