Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas.

The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation.

Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving in Whiteville; the vehicle had a fake registration plate.

“Investigators observed a razor blade with a white powder substance on the dash of the vehicle. The vehicle was searched. In the bed of the truck, in a bag, investigators located approximately seven (7) grams of meth. McBride also had a bag of meth, weighing over one (1) gram, under the hat he was wearing,” stated the CCSO in a release.

He was given a $265,000 secured bond and charged with:

Felony possession with intent to manufacture

Sell, deliver methamphetamine

2 counts of felony maintaining a vehicle to keep and sell controlled substance

Felony conspire traffic methamphetamine

3 counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

