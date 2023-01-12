Senior Connect
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

Jerry Delane Mcbride
Jerry Delane Mcbride(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas.

The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation.

Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving in Whiteville; the vehicle had a fake registration plate.

“Investigators observed a razor blade with a white powder substance on the dash of the vehicle. The vehicle was searched. In the bed of the truck, in a bag, investigators located approximately seven (7) grams of meth. McBride also had a bag of meth, weighing over one (1) gram, under the hat he was wearing,” stated the CCSO in a release.

He was given a $265,000 secured bond and charged with:

  • Felony possession with intent to manufacture
  • Sell, deliver methamphetamine
  • 2 counts of felony maintaining a vehicle to keep and sell controlled substance
  • Felony conspire traffic methamphetamine
  • 3 counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Felony possession of methamphetamine
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

