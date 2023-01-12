“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David is facing animosity from members of his own party in Columbus County and according to the Columbus County GOP they are considering a petition to remove David from office — what basis they would have to remove him is yet to be seen.

The tensions between the DA and his party increased after he petitioned a judge two times to remove former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from office for allegations of racism, misconduct in office, and more. Greene resigned in October before the General Election and again in January following winning reelection after David filed a second petition to remove him.

Sammy Hinson, chairman of the Columbus County GOP explained his reasoning for the removal of David.

“There are a lot of unhappy people in the county,” Hinson said. “The party was not going to get involved. But the executive committee decided to take a look at it. We’re going to talk to an attorney and see what we can do, and decide what we’re going to do.”

Hinson also assured WECT the decision is not based solely on David’s attempts to remove Greene.

David believes otherwise.

“I suspect that the desire to remove me as District Attorney is not the intention of a political party but the will of a small number of Jody Greene supporters. The overwhelming majority of citizens support my efforts to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system. I refuse to be bullied, distracted, or intimidated from honoring my oath and doing my job. I am currently in the middle of a death penalty murder trial involving the killing of a beloved schoolteacher in Whiteville. The community can rest assured that I will continue to keep my focus on seeking justice,” David said in a text message.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Clerk of Court has not received any petitions to remove David. David is currently in the middle of a murder trial and was unable to go on camera for an interview.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.