Graduating class at GLOW Academy earns $1.7 million in merit scholarships

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that their first graduating class has earned $1.7 million in merit scholarships so far.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that their first graduating class has earned $1.7 million in merit scholarships so far.

“The vision for GLOW has always been ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life’,” said GLOW Academy’s Jahleese Hadley. “Our students have worked so hard; this is a tremendous moment and measure of their commitment and potential. We are so proud of them.”

Need-based scholarships haven’t been awarded yet. GLOW notes that their enrollment is weighted towards underserved communities, so this is an important factor in college attendance. Out of the Class of 2023, 72% will be first generation college attendees.

Some other statistics provided by GLOW Academy on the Class of 2023 include:

  • 94% students have applied for college
  • 84% have received acceptance to at least one college
  • 363 applications have been submitted to 136 colleges
  • On average, students have applied to approximately seven schools
  • Highest award: $116,000 ($29,000 per year)
  • Average award: $50,000 ($12,500 per year)
  • One student admitted to UNCW Pembroke Honors College
  • Four East Carolina University admitted applicants were invited to apply for the ECU Honors College based on their record
  • One Louisiana State University admitted applicant was invited to apply for Ogden Honors College
  • One applicant waiting for a decision on the Park Scholarship (which gives full scholarship to NC State)
  • Five PEO International Star Scholarship National Finalists

GLOW Academy is accepting applications now for the 2023-2024 school year for rising sixth through ninth grades. A free summer leadership camp will be available to some rising fifth grade girls in June; and free breakfast, lunch, snacks and transportation will be provided for the camp.

To learn more about enrollment or the summer camp, you can visit the GLOW Academy website or call 910-338-5258.

