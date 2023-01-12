Franklin St. in Whiteville closed for sewer work

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Whiteville have announced that Franklin St. will be closed on Jan. 12 for thru traffic to accommodate work in the area.

According to the announcement, crews will be installing new sewer lines.

While the street is closed, businesses in the area will still be accessible. Commuters are asked to follow the posted detour signs.

