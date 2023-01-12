Senior Connect
Franklin St. in Whiteville closed for sewer work

Authorities in Whiteville have announced that Franklin St. will be closed on Jan. 12 for thru traffic to accommodate work in the area.
Authorities in Whiteville have announced that Franklin St. will be closed on Jan. 12 for thru traffic to accommodate work in the area.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Whiteville have announced that Franklin St. will be closed on Jan. 12 for thru traffic to accommodate work in the area.

According to the announcement, crews will be installing new sewer lines.

While the street is closed, businesses in the area will still be accessible. Commuters are asked to follow the posted detour signs.

