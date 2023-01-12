First Alert Forecast: cold front to approach, pass, and bring chilly MLK weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday into Friday features variable temperatures and shower chances owing to the approach and passage of a cold front. Expect temperatures to breeze toward the 70s with a 10% chance of a shower Thursday. Temperatures will sink to the 50s amid a 50% gusty shower chance Thursday night. Cooler temperatures steady in or falling from the 60s are likely for Friday, along with a 30% chance of a fleeting shower.

Hopefully, the Cape Fear Region will manage to grab at least a little needed rain with the cold front because, after the passage of the front, shower chances will sink to 10% or less levels for MLK weekend. And under the dry and friendly skies, temperatures are likely to sink even farther as well. Expect highs mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday and Sunday, and upper 50s and lower 60s by MLK Day itself, and nightly lows mainly in the frosty upper 20s and 30s through the period.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.