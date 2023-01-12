Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 scheduled to end in March

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency allotments due to COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023 nationally and in North Carolina, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, families enrolled in the FNS program in North Carolina have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020 through emergency allotments.

According to a NCDHHS news release, the average FNS benefit per person per day will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45 with the end of emergency allotments.

“Families needed these additional benefits to get healthy and nutritious food throughout the pandemic,” said Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being. “While FNS emergency payments are ending, the need is not. We will continue to prioritize food security for all North Carolinians.”

Since March 2020, an average of 900,000 North Carolina households received FNS emergency allotments.

The NCDHHS provided the following information for those whose emergency allotments are ending.

