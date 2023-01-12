COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Nonprofit works to set struggling families on path to success

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is a nonprofit organization in New Hanover County that works to help families that are victims of domestic violence and in need of housing.

The organization offers meals to struggling families in the program and also provides emergency shelter and temporary housing services.

Executive Director Anne Best says families used to stay in churches and other volunteer locations, but the pandemic made a change to operations.

“The number of domestic violence families has increased,” said Best. “During COVID, we had to pivot our operations for emergency shelters, to move to apartments, we did not want to put them up in hotels if we didn’t have to.”

Best says the Family Promise mission is to create a better future for families with children.

“We try and get our family acclimated into our program and then working with them to increase income or get employed, get them connected with any other services that they may need for counseling, children, things like that, and then hopefully try and find them permanent housing,” said Best.

Achieving that goal, however, requires funding. That is why the nonprofit is hosting a Family Feud game show fundraiser this weekend to help Family Promise continue its mission and vision.

Board Member Karon Tunis says the money raised goes right back to the organization.

“I think there’s nothing more heartbreaking than not having a place to lay your head at night, or at any point,” Tunis said.

Despite hosting a playful Family Feud game show, the purpose is to strengthen families. After all, that’s the organization’s promise.

“We really believe in the family unit and keeping it together,” said Tunis. “And I think that’s something that, today, we really need and Family Promise focuses on that.”

The event begins Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center at 120 S 2nd Street. T

Tickets are $48. Attendees can also “adopt” team members for an additional charge. All proceeds go directly to Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear.

You can buy tickets and “adopt” team members here.

