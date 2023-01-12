Senior Connect
Columbus County GOP Chairman says party is looking to remove District Attorney

The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking to get...
The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking to get Jon David, the District Attorney, removed from office.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking at trying to get Jon David, the District Attorney, removed from office.

Chairman Sammy Hinson tells WECT a lot of people in the county are upset, many of them because of what the District Attorney did to remove the reelected sheriff Jody Greene. David twice filed petitions to have Greene removed as the sheriff, citing allegations of corruption, misconduct while in office, a sexual affair with a deputy, and more. That led to Greene resigning in October, and then again in early January after being reelected in November.

“There are a lot of unhappy people in the county,” Hinson said. “The party was not going to get involved. But the executive committee decided to take a look at it. We’re going to talk to an attorney and see what we can do, and decide what we’re going to do.”

Hinson said several times that this decision to seek out actions against David is not based solely on the actions the District Attorney took against the former sheriff. But, Hinson also mentioned that many people who reelected Greene feel like their vote didn’t count, since he is no longer holding the office.

“I like Jon (David),” Hinson said. “We worked with him to get him elected. There’s just a lot of unhappy people in the county.”

Hinson said the Columbus County GOP’s executive committee will talk about possible options once they learn more from conversations with an attorney.

WECT News has reached out to Jon David for a comment on this story. It will be updated when we receive a response.

